Vidyut Jammwal Opens Up On His Plans For Parenthood; 'I Can Adopt, I Can Do IVF...'

Vidyut Jammwal recently spoke about his plans for parenthood in an interaction with a news portal. The actor recently got engaged to his ladylove and fashion designer Nandita Mahtani.

The Commando actor told Spotboye that children are 'divine plan' and he is open to all ways of having a child.

The publication quoted him as saying, "I can adopt, I can do IVF, surrogacy, I am open to everything.' He further added, "A child is a child, there should be no way of thinking otherwise. If somebody wants a child, they should get it, because a child is a divine plan. If it's meant to be in your life, it will come to you."

In October last year, Vidyut surprised his fans when he took to his social media handle to announce his engagement with Nandita Mahtani. Sharing a bunch of pictures from their rock-climbing session and a visit to Taj Mahal, the actor captioned them as, "Did it the COMMANDO way 01/09/21."

His fiancée Nandita posted identical pictures with a caption that read, "Couldn't keep him hanging any longersaid yes!!1-9-21."

Later, in an interview with Mid-day, Vidyut opened up on his engagement. He revealed that it was a planned one and added, "The only surprise was when I went to the Taj Mahal, there were so many people there. So people clicked pictures and posted it."

Vidyut also shared that he proposed Nandita from a 150 feet high rappelling wall as he wanted to take her to an army camp to see where he had been raised.

The couple first sparked dating rumours when Vidyut shared Nandita's picture on his social media feed and captioned it as, 'Conquered'.

Workwise, Vidyut Jammwal was last seen in Faruk Kabir's Khuda Haafiz Chapter II: Agni Pariksha alongside Shivaleeka Oberoi.