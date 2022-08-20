Vijay Deverakonda On South Vs North Cinema: Only When You Unite As A Country, We Become A Powerful Unit

Ever since Bollywood films have stopped performing well at the box office and south films have been taking box office by storm, netizens have been debating over how Bollywood should learn from south filmmakers about how to mount a film on a massive scale.

During the promotions of his upcoming film Liger, when Vijay Deverakonda was asked to share his take on north vs south cinema, he told India Today, "There is a North and a South but why Vs? I feel this is something we need to learn, you know, it is the same mistake we have been doing, since British rule."

He further said that he cannot help but recall how we Indians fought amongst our own kingdoms back then and got f**ked for 200 years, when we were ruled by the British and they took so much from our country.

"Why did it happen? Because we fought against each other. We need to learn from them and realise that only when you unite as a country, the audience, the industry and we become one, we become a powerful unit, and only then can we compete with Hollywood, China and then the market will become powerful," added the Arjun Reddy actor.

Vijay's co-star Ananya Panday also shared her take on the ongoing debate on south vs north cinema and said that Indian filmmakers have so many stories to tell. There is no point in saying this is yours and this is ours.

On a related note, directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger is all set to release in theatres on August 25, 2022.