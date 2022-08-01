Vijay Deverakonda Reacts As Liger Event Was Stopped Abruptly After 'Stampede-Like' Situation In A Mumbai Mall

Last evening (July 31, 2022), actor Vijay Deverakonda and actress Ananya Panday arrived at the Nexus Seawoods mall in Navi Mumbai to promote their forthcoming film Liger. However, they were surprised to see huge crowd that had gathered to catch a glimpse of the actors. Reportedly, owing to a stampede-like situation, actors had to leave the place midway.

According to the purported videos on social media, a fan fainted at the event following which the organisers decided to call it off.

Hours later, Deverakonda took to his Instagram Stories, saying he hoped his fans were 'safe and back home'.

He wrote, "Your love has touched me. Hope you all are safe and back home. Wish I could have been there with you all so much longer. Thinking about you all as I go to bed. Goodnight Mumbai."

Dharma Productions said in a statement, "Team #Liger is overwhelmed with all the love that you showered on us today at our mall visit in Navi Mumbai. We would like to thank everybody who came to support us. Unfortunately, we had to leave midway for the safety of everyone, but the massive turnout just reinstates the love you have showered on us and we would like to send the same love manifold to all our amazing fans! Hope everyone is safe."

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger also stars Mike Tyson, Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy in prominent roles. The film, which marks the Bollywood debut of Vijay, is in tremendous buzz and is slated to arrive in theatres on August 25, 2022 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.