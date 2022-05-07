Vijay Varma Is Glad That Alia Bhatt Approached Him For Darlings; 'It's An Incredibly Juicy Role For An Actor'

After Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, Vijay Varma and Alia Bhatt are teaming up again for Jasmeet K Reen's upcoming film Darlings. The film has a stellar ensemble cast which also includes Shefali Shah and Roshan Mathew.

Darlings marks Alia's first project as a producer under her home banner Eternal Sunshine Productions. In a recent interaction with Indian Express, Vijay said that he is glad that Alia approached him for Darlings.

Calling the film a very twisted dark comedy, the actor said that his role in the film is incredibly juicy and required him to bring in his A-game. He further added that it was a delight to shoot for Darlings.

"I was glad that she approached me for this. A very, very twisted dark comedy. It is an incredibly juicy role for an actor. You have to really bring in your A-game because we're dealing with top-notch performers like Shefali (Shah). Also, Gulzar wrote the lyrics, Vishal Bhardwaj gave music, and we had a passionate director in Jasmeet K Reen. It was a delight to shoot this project. I'm in anticipation and nervous excitement as I wait for the film to come out," Vjay told the tabloid.

Touted to be a quirky dark comedy and set against the backdrop of a conservative lower-middle-class neighbourhood, Darlings revolves around a quirky mother-daughter duo navigating through crazy circumstances as they try to find their place in the world. As per reports, Alia Bhatt-starrer Darlings is headed for an OTT release.