    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Chef Vikas Khanna's Sister Radha Passes Away; Neena Gupta, Shabana Azmi & Others Offer Condolences

      By
      |

      Chef Vikas Khanna is mourning the demise of his sister Radha, who passed away on February 28. She breathed her last due to multiple organ failure after fighting many ailments. The Michelin star chef took to his social media handle to dedicate a special post to his sister after her death.

      Vikas Khanna

      Vikas expressed his grief in a heartfelt note whilst sharing a photo of a happy moment with his sister. He wrote, “My soulmate left me today. March 23, 1974 - Feb 28, 2022. She fought like a champion for years with Lupus, aHUS, renal failure. But today due to multiple organ failure, my best friend passed away in my arms. Loveeeee you Radha forever & forever. RIP."

      Film Critic And Writer Jaiprakash Chouksey Passes Away At 82Film Critic And Writer Jaiprakash Chouksey Passes Away At 82

      RJ Rachana Passes Away At 39 Due To Cardiac Arrest; Kannada TV Celebs Mourn The Shocking DemiseRJ Rachana Passes Away At 39 Due To Cardiac Arrest; Kannada TV Celebs Mourn The Shocking Demise

      As soon as Khanna shared the heartbreaking news, his friends from showbiz, including Neena Gupta, Aahana Kumra, Shabana Azmi, producer Guneet Monga among others expressed shock at the sudden loss in the comments section of the post. Neena commented, “Omg cant believe" while Shabana wrote, “Am so so sorry.. my heartfelt condolences Vikas." Check out the post below:

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Vikas Khanna (@vikaskhannagroup)

      In the next post, the world-renowned chef made an Instagram reel featuring their pictures together and wrote, “Even when she was semi-conscious, she kept telling the Drs that she wants to go home soon and protect Viku." Take a look!

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Vikas Khanna (@vikaskhannagroup)

      Vikas Khanna has been a judge on the Star Plus series MasterChef India. Khanna has also produced a documentary titled named Holy Kitchens, while his directorial debut named The Last Color featured Neena Gupta in the lead role.

      Comments
      Story first published: Wednesday, March 2, 2022, 23:48 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 2, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X