Chef Vikas Khanna's Sister Radha Passes Away; Neena Gupta, Shabana Azmi & Others Offer Condolences

Chef Vikas Khanna is mourning the demise of his sister Radha, who passed away on February 28. She breathed her last due to multiple organ failure after fighting many ailments. The Michelin star chef took to his social media handle to dedicate a special post to his sister after her death.

Vikas expressed his grief in a heartfelt note whilst sharing a photo of a happy moment with his sister. He wrote, “My soulmate left me today. March 23, 1974 - Feb 28, 2022. She fought like a champion for years with Lupus, aHUS, renal failure. But today due to multiple organ failure, my best friend passed away in my arms. Loveeeee you Radha forever & forever. RIP."

Film Critic And Writer Jaiprakash Chouksey Passes Away At 82

RJ Rachana Passes Away At 39 Due To Cardiac Arrest; Kannada TV Celebs Mourn The Shocking Demise

As soon as Khanna shared the heartbreaking news, his friends from showbiz, including Neena Gupta, Aahana Kumra, Shabana Azmi, producer Guneet Monga among others expressed shock at the sudden loss in the comments section of the post. Neena commented, “Omg cant believe" while Shabana wrote, “Am so so sorry.. my heartfelt condolences Vikas." Check out the post below:

In the next post, the world-renowned chef made an Instagram reel featuring their pictures together and wrote, “Even when she was semi-conscious, she kept telling the Drs that she wants to go home soon and protect Viku." Take a look!

Vikas Khanna has been a judge on the Star Plus series MasterChef India. Khanna has also produced a documentary titled named Holy Kitchens, while his directorial debut named The Last Color featured Neena Gupta in the lead role.