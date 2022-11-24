Vikram Gokhale: 5 Lesser Known Things About The Veteran Actor You Didn't Know

Vikram Gokhale, a veteran Marathi theatre and Bollywood actor, is currently on life support after suffering multiple organ failure.The 77-year-old senior actor, who has a remarkable filmography in the Hindi and Marathi film and television industries, was admitted to a private hospital in Pune for the last 15 days.

The actor has appeared in notable roles in films like Agneepath, Tum Bin, Khuda Gawah, Dil Se, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, De Dana Dan, Hichki, Nikamma, and Mission Mangal, among others.

Apart from acting, Vikram Gokhale has also ventured into filmmaking. And today, let's take a look at a few lesser-known facts about the legendary actor.

Award-Winning actor



Vikram Gokhale in the year 2011 was honoured with the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for his contribution to marathi theatre. The award is counted among the greatest accolades conferred on a theatre artist in India.

The actor, among other notable awards and recognitions, Gokhale has also received the National Film Award for Best Actor for his Marathi film, Anumati, which came out in 2013.

Belongs To The Family Of Legendary Marathi Stars

Many people aren't aware that Vikram Gokhale is the son of famed Marathi actor Chandrakant Gokhale. His father was one of the most celebrated artists in the industry. Meanwhile, he was also a well-known singer.

On the other hand, he is the great grandson of renowned artist Durgabai Kamat, who is known as the first female actor in the Indian film industry. Chandrakant Gokhale is the son of Kamlabhai Gokhale, the first-ever female child actor to appear on the Indian silver screen.

A Celebrated Theatre Artist



The legendary actor's Marathi theatre career began in the 1960s. Although Gokhale went on to establish himself as among the most noteworthy actors in Hindi and Marathi cinema, he continued with his theatre career until 2016. Later in 2016, Gokhale announced his retirement from theatre owing to a throat ailment.

Vikram Gokhale's Bollywood Debut

The veteran actor emerged as one of Marathi's busiest actors in his early 20s. He made his Hindi film debut in the 1971 film Parwana, starring Amitabh Bachchan, and went on to appear in several other popular films. His last film was Nikamma.

Other Notable Works

Other than acting, Vikram Gokhale has been actively involved in some charitable work and runs a charitable organisation that is involved in assisting disabled soldiers, orphan children, soldiers, and other people in need. Besides this, Gokhale owns a real estate firm named Sujata Farms in Pune.