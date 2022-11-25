Vikram Gokhale’s Doctors Issue An Update On His Health: Efforts Are Being Made For His Recovery

After feeling unwell for a few weeks, veteran Hindi and Marathi actor Vikram Gokhale was admitted to Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune. Things took a turn for the worse on November 23 and he was admitted to the ICU. There, he was put on ventilator support. Now, the hospital has issued a statement giving an update on the current condition of the veteran actor.

According to the hospital's official bulletin, the doctors involved with the actor's treatment met Vikram's wife Vrushali, and other family members and issued a statement that said, "Mr. Vikram Gokhale has been critical for the last 24 hours. Doctors have been trying their best. He is not responding to the treatment as expected. He has suffered multiple organ failures. We will update about his health as and when required."

Around 2300 hrs on November 23, news started doing rounds that Vikram Gokhale passed away, sending the entertainment industry in shock and condolences started pouring in for the actor on social media. Later, Vikram's wife Vrushali then talked to news portals and dismissed the news of his death saying, "He improved a bit but slipped again. He has had a host of issues, like in heart and kidney."

Vikram Gokhale debuted on stage with the Marathi play Katha. He debuted on the silver screen with Amitabh Bachchan's Parwana. Over the years, he has done several Hindi and Marathi films and plays and gained widespread recognition. Some of his notable works are Parwana, Khuda Gawah, Tadipaar, Andolan, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Hey Ram, Kuch Tum Kaho Kuch Hum Kahein, Bang Bang!, Aiyaari, and Mission Mangal. His last Bollywood performance was in the film Nikamma starring Shilpa Shetty and Abhimanyu Dassani.

Gokhale also stepped onto the small screen and worked in many TV serials like Indradhanush, Akbar Birbal, Mera Naam Karegi Rishan, Sanjivani, Virrudh, and Singhasan. He was awarded the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 2011 for his contributions to the theatre. He also gained the National Film Award for Best Actor for his work in the Marathi film Anumati.

We at FilmiBeat pray for the speedy recovery of the legendary actor.