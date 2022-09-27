Vikram Recalls The First Time He Saw Aishwarya Rai Bachchan; 'I Was In The Crowd...'

After sharing screen space in the Hindi and Tamil versions of Mani Ratnam's Raavan, Tamil star Vikram and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are reuniting on screen for the ace filmmaker's upcoming magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: 1 (PS1).

As per a report in Hindustan Times, Vikram at the press meet for PS1 in Delhi, shared his experience of working with the former beauty queen. He also showered praise on her and recounted the first time when he see her when before she won the Miss World title.

The Aparichit actor recalled, "The first time I saw her she hadn't even gotten the title yet, I was in the crowd. As she got in, the cloth got caught in her leg and she stumbled and I thought she's gonna fall on her face. She stumbled, she did a couple of missteps, she gathered her poise came back and did the routine whatever she was supposed to do. It struck me this person is going places. I sense that in her, the confidence, the poise, the grace. Anywhere you go, even in Chennai, in south India, even today there will be jewellery stores and saree stores with her picture."

Vikram told reporters that his co-star has always stolen everyone's heart and called her a 'picture of perfection' that people look up to.

"I have seen her films, I've watched her and I think it wasn't just about beauty, it was what she stood for. I've always felt she has been under a microscope. It's so very difficult being her. She is constantly being watched, constantly needs to be perfect, and let me tell you, she has done it in style," the I actor said at the event.

Vikram said that when he got to work with her in three films, he saw the other side of her where she is professional. He said that he likes the way she puts into her character which is a very difficult process.

Speaking about Ponniyin Selvan: 1, he continued, "This one is even more difficult now she's a mother, needs to spend time at home, needs to give Abhishek his time, get her lines straight...and she is still under the microscope. It's such a scary place. They always say where it's lonely at the top it's very scary. Aish it must be so scary being who you are...All our fans keep saying it's so nice to see you as a pair, but the only thing is, I never get her (Aishwarya) in the movies. They knock me off."

Ponniyin Selvan is a cinematic adaptation of author Kalki Krishnamurthy's Tamil novel of the same name. The film has Vikram essaying the role of Aditya Karikalan, Aishwarya is essaying dual roles- that of queen Nandini, the princess of Pazhuvoor, who is on a mission to seek vengeance and Mandakini Devi.

Besides these two stars, the historical drama also features Karthi, Trisha, and Jayam Ravi in pivotal roles. PS1 is slated to lock horns with Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan's Vikram Vedha at the box office on September 30.