Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan's Rugged Look As Vedha Has All Our Attention

On Hrithik Roshan's 48th birthday today, the superstar treated his fans with his first look as Vedha from his upcoming neo-noir crime thriller Vikram Vedha. The film is a remake of the critically acclaimed Tamil blockbuster by the same name which starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in leading roles.

While the birthday boy Hrithik is stepping into Vijay's shoes to play the dreaded gangster Vedha, Saif Ali Khan is reprising Madhavan's cop role as Vikram in this crime thriller helmed by Pushkar-Gayathri. The duo had also directed the Madhavan-Vijay starrer.

Hrithik dropped his first look as Vedha in an Instagram post and captioned it as, "वेधा VEDHA #vikramvedha." In the picture, the actor is seen sporting a rugged look which comprises of beard and a moustache. He is seen donning black kurta and those cool pair of sunglasses add more drama to his look.

If the reports are to be believed, the first schedule of Vikram Vedha was shot in Abu Dhabi.

Earlier R Madhavan was all praise for Hrithik after visiting the sets of the film. He had tweeted, " "Totally Blown with what you guys have done in terms of the mounting of this film.. @iHrithik looks like he is going to rule the World ❤️❤️🤗🤗🙏🙏.. what an attitude and look man . Phew .. This one one has "historic" & " legendary" written all over it bro. ❤️❤️."

Inspired by the Indian folktale Baital Pachisi, Madhavan-Vijay Sethupati's Vikram Vedha which released in 2017, revolves around a no-nonsense cop who engages in a mind game with a notorious gangster where the latter challenges his notion of good and evil.

Bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Reliance Entertainment, in association with Friday Filmworks and S. Sashikanth's YNOT Studios, Vikram Vedha is slated to hit the theatrical screens on September 30, 2022.