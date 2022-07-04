Vikram Vedha Producers Slam Reports Stating That Hrithik Roshan Had Refused To Shoot In UP

Lately, there were reports floating in the media that the budget of Vikram Vedha has skyrocketed owing to one of its actors Hrithik Roshan who refused to shoot the film in Uttar Pradesh. There were speculations that the Krrish actor who plays the role of the gangster Vedha in the film, had asked the makers to recreate the lanes of UP via lavish sets in Dubai.

However now, the producers of Vikram Vedha have issued a clarification statement to put these rumours rest. Reliance Entertainment who is co-producing this Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan starrer called these rumours 'mischievious and untruthful.'

The statement read, "We have been noticing a lot of misleading and totally unsubstantiated reporting on Vikram Vedha shooting locations. We clearly want to state that Vikram Vedha has been shot extensively in India, including Lucknow. A portion of the film was shot in the United Arab Emirates in October-November of 2021 since it was the only location providing the infrastructure for a bio-bubble that accommodated crew of such scale, also allowing building of sets in a studio during the preceding months of the shoot."

"We chose to do that out of health and protocol concerns. Any attempts to twist these set of facts are clearly mischievous and untruthful. Also, we would like to emphatically state that at Reliance Entertainment while we welcome suggestions from creative talent, the production and budgetary decisions are a centralised prerogative," the producers mentioned in the statement.

Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha is helmed by the director duo Pushkar-Gayatri who had also directed the Tamil original which featured R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles. The Hindi remake is slated to release in theatres on September 30.