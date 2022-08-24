Vikram Vedha Teaser: Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan's Cat-And-Mouse Game Is High On Action & Swag

The wait is finally over! The much-awaited teaser of Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan's upcoming neo-noir action thriller, Vikram Vedha has been dropped online today (August 24).

The 1 minute 46 seconds long visual teaser begins with Hrithik Roshan's gangster character Vedha telling Vikram (Saif Ali Khan), a cop, "Ek kahaani sunaaye sir, sabr aur dhyaan dono se sunaye gaa. Iss baar sirf mazza hi nahin taazub bhi hoga." We then, get a glimpse of some action-packed scenes coupled with a very catch background score.

The last frame featuring Vikram confronting Vedha in the rains packs a punch. While Hrithik Roshan is a gorgeous mess and packs a solid punch in the action sequences, Saif Ali Khan brings in the required charisma to make the cat-and-mouse game between the duo engaging and 'dhamakedaar.'

Hrithik Roshan took to his Twitter handle to share the teaser of Vikram Vedha and wrote, एक कहानी सुनाएँ? #VikramVedhaTeaser OUT NOW https://bit.ly/VikramVedha-Teaser. #VikramVedha releasing in cinemas worldwide on 30th September 2022."

Helmed by Pushkar-Gayatri, Vikram Vedha revolves around a tough cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) who sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). What unfolds is a cat-and-mouse chase, where Vedha, a master storyteller helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories leading to thought-provoking moral ambiguities.

The film is an official remake of R Madhavan-Vijay Sethupathi's Tamil hit Vikram Vedha which was also helmed by Pushkar-Gayatri. Hrithik-Saif's Vikram Vedha is slated to hit the theatrical screens on September 30.