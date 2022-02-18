Vikrant Massey And His Wife-To-Be Sheetal Thakur Shake A Leg To 'Desi Girl' At Their Haldi Ceremony

It's raining weddings in the tinsel town. After Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, there is one more actor who is ready to take the plunge. We are talking about Vikrant Massey which is all set to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend and actress Sheetal Thakur.

The couple kickstarted their pre-wedding festivities with a haldi ceremony. We came across a video of the couple having a blast at the function as they shook a leg to Priyanka Chopra's popular song 'Desi Girl' from Dostana. The bride-to-be Sheetal looked radiant in a yellow lehenga and was all smiles as she performed with her boyfriend.

Taapsee Pannu Clarifies Her Comment On Actresses Rejecting Haseen Dillruba Due To Vikrant Massey

Have a look at the video here.

A source was quoted as saying, "The couple will reportedly share their wedding pictures after the ceremony concludes. Both Vikrant and Sheetal have refrained for posting any photo from their pre-wedding functions on social media. People who are eagerly waiting for the photos from their ceremony, will get to see them after they got hitched in Mumbai."

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur got engaged in an intimate roka ceremony in November 2019. A few days back, it was reported that the duo had registered their marriage on Valentine's Day (February 14).

Vikrant Massey Says His Heart Skipped A Beat When He Saw Gauahar Khan; 'She Was So Pretty'

The lovebirds have been in a steady relationship since 2015 and had also shared screen space in ALT Balaji's web series Broken But Beautiful 1. Sheetal played the role of Alina aka Veer's (Vikrant) dead wife on the show.

With respect to work, Vikrant will next be seen in Shankar Raman's Netflix film Love Hostel co-starring Bobby Deol and Sanya Malhotra. He will also be seen in the Hindi remake of the Malayalam thriller Forensic.