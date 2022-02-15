Vikrant Massey And Sheetal Thakur Register Their Marriage On Valentine's Day: Report

It's raining weddings in tinsel town! After Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain and others, we hear that one more celebrity couple has entered wedlock. If the latest buzz is to be believed, actor Vikrant Massey secretly tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Sheetal Thakur on Valentine's Day (February 14).

According to reports, the couple's wedding was an intimate affair at their Versova home in Mumbai and was attended only by their respective families.

A Pinkvilla report quoted a source as saying, "Vikrant and Sheetal opted for a registered marriage today at their Versova home. They had decided on this date a few days back. Their families are extremely happy."

Vikrant and Sheetal had got engaged in a private roka ceremony in 2019 following which the actor had told an entertainment website, "Yes, we had a very small private function. I would talk about marriage and everything but at the right time." The couple was supposed to tie the knot in 2020 however the COVID-19 pandemic thwarted their wedding plans.

Vikrant and Sheetal who featured together in Broken But Beautiful: Season One, have been in a steady relationship since 2015.

Speaking about his lady-love Sheetal, Vikrant had said in a Filmfare interview, "We aren't closeted about our personal lives to create intrigue about us. You can see our pictures on our Instagram handles. I don't talk about these things as I'm shy. I prefer coming back to a regular home like any other family. Coming back to reality from this glamorous, fragile, world of make-believe keeps me sane. Or I can be consumed by things and turn self-destructive at times."

Workwise, Vikrant is looking forward to the release of his upcoming Netflix film Love Hostel co-starring Sanya Malhotra and Bobby Deol.