Vikrant Massey & Fiancée Sheetal Thakur Set To Tie The Knot Later This Year: Report

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey is reportedly set to tie the knot with his fiancée, actress Sheetal Thakur in 2022. The actor is currently busy filming for his next project Gaslight with Sara Ali Khan. If reports are to be believed, he is set to get hitched once he wraps up the shooting.

A report in ETimes revealed that Vikrant earlier hoped to tie the knot in 2020 and then in 2021, however, the plans were delayed due to the pandemic. A source now has revealed to the portal, "As soon as he finishes his shoot, he will get married this year.."

However, the actor is yet to confirm the news. In an old interview with Bombay Times, he had said, "Agar lockdown nahi hota toh meri shaadi ho chuki hoti. That's one thing that pushed me back by a few months. I was supposed to get married to Sheetal in 2020."

The two worked together in Broken But Beautiful and have been in a steady relationship since 2015. Vikrant got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Sheetal Thakur in a private roka ceremony, back in 2019.

Last year, Vikrant had shared pictures of his new house and housewarming puja on social media with Sheetal. The post led to speculations if the two had tied the knot in a private ceremony. However, the actor added in the caption that they were "not yet married".

On the work front, Vikrant Massey was last seen in the film 14 Phere alongside Kriti Kharbanda and Gauahar Khan. He will next be seen in Forensic alongside Prachi Desai and Radhika Apte, as well as Gaslight.