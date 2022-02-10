Vikrant Massey And Sanya Malhotra Talk About Their Experience Working With Each Other In Love Hostel

Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra have been painting the town red promoting their upcoming ZEE5 Original movie, Love Hostel. Written and Directed by Shanker Raman, Love Hostel traces the volatile journey of a spirited young couple (Vikrant and Sanya), being hunted by a ruthless mercenary (Bobby Deol). The star-crossed lovers take on the entire world in search of their fairy-tale ending. Set against the pulsating backdrop of rustic North India, Love Hostel is a tale of hope and survival in a world where power, money, principles lead to mayhem and bloodshed.

When asked about their experience working with each other in Love Hostel, Vikrant said, “With Sanya, I am so glad that I worked with her. I am really happy as I have wanted to work with her for a really long time. It was really heartening to know that she had said yes to Love Hostel. She is definitely one of the best co-actors that I have worked with. She is someone who is really gifted. There is so much that I have learnt from her as an actor and as a person. I really wouldn’t have done half of what I have done in the movie without her. I can definitely say that she has brought out the best in me and in everyone in the team too. Love Hostel is going to be right up there for me because of Sanya”.

Sanya shared the same admiration for Vikrant and said, “Vikrant is such a treat to work with and I am very happy to be working with such a professional and brilliant actor like him. I respect him as an actor, and I learnt so much from him on the set. He really inspired me to do my best in every scene”.

The makers just dropped the character posters of Vikrant and Sanya who will be essaying the roles of star-crossed lovers Ashu and Jyoti, respectively. Love Hostel is produced by Gauri Khan, Manish Mundra and Gaurav Verma, and is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation of a Drishyam Films production. Love Hostel premieres on ZEE5 on February 25.