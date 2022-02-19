Vikrant Massey Shares Dreamy Pictures From His Wedding With Sheetal Thakur

Actor Vikrant Massey got hitched to his longtime girlfriend Sheetal Thakur on Friday (February 18) in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their close families and friends. While a few pictures from their wedding were doing rounds on social media, Vikrant has finally taken to his Instagram handle to share some dreamy moments from his nuptials.

He captioned them in Hindi as, "Saal saalo ka ye safar aaj saat janmo mein badal gaya. Is safar me humara saath dene ke liye bahut bahut shukriya. Sheetal evam Vikrant. 18.02.2022 (Our seven-years journey has turned into a bond for seven lives. Thank you very much for being with us. Sheetal and Vikrant)."

Vikrant Massey Ties The Knot With Girlfriend Sheetal Thakur; Pictures Go Viral

In the first picture, Vikrant looking handsome in a white sherwani and pink turban is seen looking at his bride Sheetal who is glowing in a traditional bridal lehenga and gold jewellery. The couple is seen sharing a hearty laugh while looking at each other while the sun shines behind them.

The second photo features a moment from the wedding rituals where the duo walking around the holy fire while holding hands. The bride Sheetal is seen striking a candid pose for the camera while holding Vikrant's face in the third click. Have a look.

As soon as Vikrant shared these pictures, his friends and colleagues from the film industry dropped congratulatory messages for him and his wife. His Haseen Dillruba co-star Taapsee Pannu wrote, "Finally! So so happy for both of you!" Sonakshi Sinha and Bobby Deol also congratulated the newlyweds. Ranveer Singh wrote, "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️blessings!"

Vikrant Massey And His Wife-To-Be Sheetal Thakur Shake A Leg To 'Desi Girl' At Their Haldi Ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda wrote, "Aap dono ko bahut bahut mubarak! (Many many congratulations)." Mouni Roy posted, "Congratulations you guys." "Dher saara pyaar aur mubarakabad aap dono ko ❤️❤️❤️," read Dia Mirza's comment. Kirti Kulhari wrote, "Bahut bahut badhai ❤️❤️❤️ god bless 🤗." Gauahar Khan's commented, "Awwwwwww the cutest two who were meant to be ! God bless you two ! 😘❤️." congratulations."

Vikrant and Sheetal have been in a steady relationship since 2015. They reportedly began dating each other after meeting on the sets of ALT Balaji's web series Broken But Beautiful Season 1. In 2019, the couple got engaged in a private roka ceremony.

Workwise, Vikrant will next be seen in the Netflix film Love Hostel which also stars Bobby Deol and Sanya Malhotra.