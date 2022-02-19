Vikrant Massey Ties The Knot With Girlfriend Sheetal Thakur; Pictures Go Viral

Vikrant Massey got hitched to his longtime girlfriend Sheetal Thakur on Friday (February 18). Their wedding was an intimate ceremony which was attended by their families and close friends. While the couple is yet to post pictures from their wedding which reportedly took place in Himachal Pradesh, we did come across a few pictures from their nuptials going viral on social media.

In one of the pictures, the couple is seen performing a wedding ritual while another picture has Vikrant posing with the guests. One photo even features Vikrant with the baraatis on their way to the wedding. The groom looked dapper in a white sherwani and a pink turban while his bride Sheetal picked up a traditional red bridal lehenga for her D-day.

Have a look at the pictures.

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur were in a steady relationship for a long time before they got hitched. Earlier it was reported that the lovebirds had registered their marriage at their house in Versova in Mumbai with only their families in attendance. The duo recently moved in a new sea-facing apartment.

Speaking about it, Vikrant had said in a chat with journalist Puja Talwar, "Now there is enough space for both of us to move around. By the grace of God, I have a dining table also now, which I am sitting at and talking to you. We were living in boxes and suitcases for the last six years."

He had further added, "I have the sea right in front of me. It's a 180-degree sea-view where I see nature's art every single day. My balcony is the best place to appreciate art right now."

Vikrant and Sheetal had shared screen space in ALT Balaji's web series Broken But Beautiful Season 1. Speaking about the former, he is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming Netflix movie Love Hostel co-starring Bobby Deol and Sanya Malhotra.