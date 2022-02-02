Vir Das Reveals When He Auditioned For 3 Idiots, Shah Rukh Khan Was The Lead Hero, Not Aamir Khan!

In his recent tete-a-tete with comedian Rohan Joshi, actor Vir Das recalled that he had auditioned for Madhavan's role in 3 Idiots, but at that time, Shah Rukh Khan was roped in as the lead actor for the film and not Aamir Khan.

He said, "I gave nine auditions for Delhi Belly. So, in that year of my life, I was auditioning for Delhi Belly, 3 Idiots and Rock On!! All three movies. And they all shot at the same f****** time. I was auditioning for Madhavan's role in 3 Idiots, what Madhavan ended up getting. When I started auditioning for 3 Idiots, it wasn't Aamir. It was Shah Rukh, or somebody else."

He further said, "It changed over that year. Rock On!! I was auditioning for Purab's role. Delhi Belly, they started auditioning me for Imran's role but then Imran wasn't in their mind. They were trying different permutations and combinations."

He further revealed that in one of the auditions for Delhi Belly, it was him, Gaurav Kapur and Cyrus Broacha.

"So, me in Imran's role, Gaurav in my role and Cyrus in Kunal's role. It was like three mosquitoes on crack. And then, Imran became Imran, because Jaane Tu had come out. And then we did like one audition with me, Imran and (Kunal) Roy Kapur. I was like, 'I don't f****** get this I know these two guys are getting it'. They are that perfect. And then it was the three of us," added the actor.

He further revealed that just like him, Imran had also given multiple auditions for the film, despite being Aamir Khan's nephew.

"But that was the ninth audition, and by the way, Imran's sixth audition. Imran, being Aamir's nephew, auditioned six times," revealed Das.