Vir Das Tests Positive For COVID-19, Cancels Upcoming Shows After Waking Up With Symptoms

Actor and comedian Vir Das took to his Instagram account to share with his fans that he has cancelled the upcoming shows in Gujarat, after he tested positive for COVID-19. Das in the post revealed that he woke up with symptoms and tested positive for the virus after taking a RTPCR test.

Vir apologised to his fans in the caption and added, "Gujarat. Woke up showing symptoms, rapid tested and now going to get RTPCR tested. Team is currently working on new dates for the Gujarat show. We're gonna try and come back in a few weeks whenever the venues are available."

He also assured fans that their ticket will be refunded if they'd like to. "Sorry Gujarat! I'm super sad about this, but I hope to see you real soon. I hope you'll come back on the new dates," he concluded the post.

Many fans wished him well in the comments sections. Singer Sophie Choudry also said, "Damnnn! Get well soon." Comedian Sharul Channa left a comment saying, "You have a double degree in Covid now too. Get well soon."

This is the second time Vir has tested positive for COVID-19 in 2022. The actor last revealed he had the symptoms in January 2022. At the time, Vir revealed he had mild symptoms and has isolated himself at home. In a comic post, he had said, "I'm seriously considering embroidery. Depending on how long this takes, I may wind up with no quilts and 6 pillows, or like 2 quilts. If I had to choose a market, I'd choose quilts over pillows, more exclusive. Almost everyone has a pillow they love. Not everyone has a nice quilt."

On the acting front, Vir was last seen in the Netflix pandemic release titled The Bubble alongside Karen Gillan, Pedro Pascal and others.