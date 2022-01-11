Vir Das Tests Positive For COVID-19; Says 'I Am Seriously Considering Embroidery'

Actor-comedian Vir Das recently took to social media to inform his fans that he has tested for COVID-19. He shared a post in which he revealed that he has been experiencing aches and a sore throat and has isolated himself.

Vir wrote, "Right. I've tested positive for Covid-19. Mild symptoms. Aches and a sore throat. Isolated at home. Had only been in contact with two other people in the last month and thankfully they are both negative."

Vir Das Reacts To Getting Trolled For Viral 'Two Indias' Monologue; 'Don't Be Fooled By Edited Snippets'

The Delhi Belly actor further talked about 'seriously considering' embroidery and also shared his thoughts on 'quilts and pillows'.

Vir Das' Monologue Row: Raj Singh Arora Pens Open Letter To The Comedian; Calls Him 'Vir Das Gas'

Vir continued in his post, "Now I am in a room. I have three pillows and a quilt. I'm seriously considering embroidery. Depending on how long this takes, I may wind up with no quilts and 6 pillows, or like 2 quilts. If I had to choose a market, I'd choose quilts over pillows, more exclusive. Almost everyone has a pillow they love. Not everyone has a nice quilt."

"Also...new pillows are overrated. Old pillows, they know you and your whole body. You ever shoved a memory pillow between your knees? It's a core workout. You want abs or a nap? You ever shoved an old pillow between your knees? All the best parts of you are reunited and comfy. The point of all this is to wear a mask and get boosted. Hope you and your family are safe," he concluded. Sharing the post, he captioned it, "Peace," he signed off.

Earlier this month, Vir had shared a post on Instagram announcing his Wanted Tour. Sharing a clip, he had written, "Mumbai! Tickets are now live! May 4-8, 2022. 10 shows at the iconic Jamshed Bhabha Theatre at NCPA. Tix link in bio! It's been two years, and I'm going to rock your world! #wantedtour #virdas distanced, vaccinated, sanitised, tested. Get your tickets before they are gone! No comedian has done a run at JT before. Oh...and tell everyone."

In recent times, many Bollywood celebrities like Swara Bhasker, Mrunal Thakur, Esha Gupta, John Abraham, Ekta Kapoor, Prem Chopra, Madhur Bhandarkar and others have been down with this bug.