Viral Video Shows Shah Rukh Khan Visiting Vaishno Devi Temple After Performing Umrah At Mecca

Shah Rukh Khan was recently seen visiting the Vaishno Devi Temple in Jammu and Kashmir. In a video that is being widely shared on social media, Khan can be seen walking towards the temple with his security guards surrounding him. He is wearing a black hooded jacket, which obscures his face. Earlier this month, the actor was also spotted performing Umrah in Mecca after completing a schedule of Dunki in Saudi Arabia. Videos and pictures of him in a white ensemble were also shared on the internet. Although SRK's face is not visible in any of the videos, sources have reported that he visited Viashno Devi in the intervening nights on Sunday and Monday.

Check out the trending video of Shah Rukh Khan enroute to Vaishno Devi Temple:-

Shah visited Vaishno Devi Temple ❤️

May Devi Maa fulfill all his wishes 🙏🏻 #ShahRukhKhan𓀠 pic.twitter.com/1XrL82XaCW — 👸Sharania Jhanvi𓀠🌹BesharamRang (@SharaniaJ) December 12, 2022

As soon as the video was shared, social media users swamped the comment section and applauded the actor's gesture of visiting the shrine incognito even after being surrounded by security personnel. One of SRK's fans wrote, "He is walking with everyone and not taking special treatment. Very good." Another tweeted, "Pathaan means so much for him that he is going for mannat."

On the other hand, many users noted that it is Shah Rukh's second pilgrimage this month after his Mecca visit. The Mecca visit happened on the sidelines of his much-talked about appearance at the Red Sea Film Festival 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. One fan said, "He went to Mecca first and now Vaishno Devi. True secular King Khan," wrote a fan.

Check out SRK's Meccas pics here:-

Shah Rukh Khan is currently in the midst of shooting for Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, which also stars Taapsee Pannu. Earlier the actor shared a video on his IG handle that informed the fans completed the shooting of the Saudi Arabia schedule. The video also shows him thanking the Ministry of Culture of Saudi Arabia for "spectacular locations, amazing arrangements and the warm hospitality." The caption of the post read, "A very big Shukran (Thank you) to #SaudiArabiaMinistryOfCulture , the team and all who made this shoot schedule of #Dunki so smooth."

The superstar's latest song, Besharam Rang, the first song from his upcoming film Pathaan, which also stars Deepika Padukone, was released today. On Sunday, Shah Rukh released the first look at the song. The sizzling chemistry between Shah Rukh and Deepika has sent fans into a frenzy, and the excitement for the movie has gone a step further.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan has a slew of films like Pathaan, Jawan, which also star Nayanthara and Dunki, lined up for release in 2023.