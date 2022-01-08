Vishal Dadlani's Father Passes Away; Music Composer Says 'I Couldn't Even Go Hold My Mother'

Days after testing positive for Covid-19, singer and music composer Vishal Dadlani took to social media to share with his fans the news of his father Moti's demise. He revealed that his father passed away on January 8.

Vishal posted a picture of his dad and wrote, "Shri Moti Dadlani (12 May 1943 -8 Jan 2022). Lost my best friend, the nicest and kindest man on earth, last night. I couldn't have asked for a better Father, or a better person to be my teacher for life. Anything good in me is just a pale reflection of him."

The musician further wrote that he was neither able to be by the side of his ailing father, nor able to comfort his grievng mother during her most difficult times due to his Covid-19 diagnosis. She further added that he feels completely lost now post his father's death.

"He was in ICU for the last 3/4 days, but I couldn't go from yesterday on because I tested positive for Covid. I can't even go hold my Mother in her most difficult time. It's really not fair. Thankfully, my sister is handling everything with far more strength than I would be able to muster up. I dont know how to live in a world without him. I'm completely lost," Dadlani mentioned in his post.

Earlier the music composer had informed fans about his COVID-19 diagnosis with a post in which he had shared a shot of his test kit and written, "This is for anyone who may have come in contact with me this last week or 10 days. Sadly, despite every precaution, I've tested Covid Positive."

Vishal Dadlani is known for his work on films like Ra.One, Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Bang Bang, Sultan, Student Of The Year, War amongst others.