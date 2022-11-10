Vivek Agnihotri Announces New Film The Vaccine War; Fans Ask ‘What Happened To The Delhi Files?’

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is currently basking in the record-breaking success of The Kashmir Files. Based on the exodus of Kashmiri pandits, the film was released earlier this year and received humongous critical acclaim.

The film turned out to be one of the biggest hits of 2022 and fans have been waiting for the filmmaker's next project since then.

While moviegoers has been looking forward to the third and final installment in the Files trilogy, he surprised everyone by announcing a new film on the occasion of his 49th birthday today (November 10).

Titled The Vaccine War, the film is said to be based on a true story and will be directed by Vivek while his actress-wife Pallavi Joshi is producing it.

Taking to social media, he announced The Vaccine War and wrote, "ANNOUNCEMENT: Presenting 'THE VACCINE WAR' - an incredible true story of a war that you didn't know India fought. And won with its science, courage & great Indian values. It will release on Independence Day, 2023. In 11 languages. Please bless us. #TheVaccineWar"

On the poster, a vaccine vial can be seen with the tagline, "A war you didn't know you fought. And won." It marks the reunion of Agnihotri with The Kashmir Files producer Abhishek Aggarwal.

While the announcement has left moviegoers excited, a section of social media users wants to know the update on The Delhi Files.

Reacting to it, a Twitter user wrote, "Another great film filled with truth and no propaganda. Another film to make us proud and show truth. Glad to have a director like you in Modern Day Bharat (India)."

Another social media user tweeted, "What happened to #TheDelhiFiles??"

A third post reads, "All the best. We know it will be a great film that will demonstrate India's courage and resilience. #TheVaccineWar"

Well, there's no need to worry as Vivek had earlier revealed that The Delhi Files will be released in 2024. For the unversed, it will revolve around the right to life. Other details related to the project aren't yet out.

Coming back to The Vaccine War, it is going to be the first Indian film to release in 11 languages on Independence Day next year.

Well, we're excited to watch both films. What about you? Share your views in the comments section below.