vivek-agnihotri-announces-scholarship-to-5-students-of-makhanlal-chaturvedi-university

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files is the most boiling topic of this time. The film is not only winning the hearts of the audience but also is enjoying an extraordinary run at the box office. In 13 days, the films raked in over Rs 200+ crore and is doing well internationally too. Today, he also made a big announcement about making a genocide museum, along with announcing scholarship to some students.

Announcing the same, he said, "I Am Buddha Foundation which is run by him and Pallavi Joshi will be giving 5 scholarships of 15 lacs to 5 students of Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and communication, Bhopal. Out of these 5 scholarships 3 will be given to girl students. Earlier the same foundation had made some financial contributions to Kashmiri Hindu community in Jagti, near Jammu and raised funds for Kashmiri community during COVID."

Talking about the same, Pallavi Joshi said, "We have been doing lot of nation building work specially with the youth of India. The success of The Kashmir Files has empowered us to fulfill our dream of empowering creative young people, specifically from Kashmir" says Pallavi Joshi.

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the exodus drama features a stellar cast of actors including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar.

Produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files released in theatres on 11th March, 2022.