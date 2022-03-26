Vivek Agnihotri Calls Arvind Kejriwal 'Professional Abuser' For Saying 'Put The Kashmir Files On YouTube'

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri is disgusted to learn that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has took a sharp jibe at him over his latest directorial The Kashmir Files. Those who are unaware, Kejriwal said, "They are saying make The Kashmir Files tax-free. Well, put it on YouTube it will be free. Why are you asking us to make it tax-free. If you are so keen, ask Vivek Agnihotri to put it on YouTube, it will all be free. Everyone will be able to see it in a day. Where is the need to make it tax free?"

Reacting to Kejriwal's verbal attack, Vivek Agnihotri asked Firstpost that does he really need to react to such absurd comment.

He said, "Did he really say that? Am I really supposed to react to something so absurd? Would he ask Steven Spielberg to upload Schindler's List on YouTube? Not that I am comparing my small film to Schindler's List. Just asking."

He went on to add that two crore people have seen The Kashmir Files already and they are responding with deep pure emotions. He further said that he would rather concentrate on those two-crore people than the twenty politicians who are 'professional abusers'.

"I have just returned from Bhopal where the Chief Minister has agreed to give me all provisions to open a genocide museum. This would be the ultimate monument to peace, right from the time of Adi Shankaracharya to the present day. We need to think about the way ahead and not try to stop those who are doing so," added Agnihotri.

Meanwhile, The Kashmir Files has already raked in more than Rs 200 Crores at the box office and has taken the entire nation by storm.