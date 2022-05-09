Vivek Agnihotri Mocks Akshay Kumar's Praise For The Kashmir Files; 'Ab Majboori Mein Kya Bolega Aadmi'

Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files turned out to be surprise box-office success as it minted a lifetime collection of Rs 252.90 Crore. Upon its theatrical release, many celebrities lauded the film's box office run. One amongst them was superstar Akshay Kumar. However, it looks like Vivek isn't convinced with the Khiladi Kumar praising his movie.

Recently, in an interaction with VJ Raunac talked about many Bollywood celebrities appreciating The Kashmir Files, Vivek interrupted him and asked, "Jaise? Jaise?... Naam batao (Like who? Tell their names)."

When Raunac took Akshay Kumar's name, Vivek said, "Woh toh, ab majboori mein kya bolega aadmi jab sau log samne khade hoke sawal puchenge ki Kashmir Files nahi chali, apki film nahi chali aur woh chal gai toh kya bolega, wo tho mai eak function mai tha Bhopal mein issliye bolna pad gaya. (That was out of helplessness. What will a man say when 100 people will ask that your film didn't work and his film worked. He was at a function in Bhopal and thus had to say it)."

Agnihotri further continued that Akshay's comment was only limited to the stage and added, "Peeche koi nahi bolta."

For those who don't know, Akshay Kumar's last release Bachchhan Paandey released on the big screen a week after The Kashmir Files. However, it turned out to be a major box office washout.

Later, while speaking at an event in Bhopal, when the Hera Pheri actor was asked about his film's poor collections at the box office, he talked about how The Kashmir Files was like a wave in the country.

Akshay had said, "Vivek ji ne film banakar humaare desh ke bhaut bade dardnaak sach ko saamne rakha hai. Ye film ek aisi wave banke aayi jisne hum sab ko jhanjodkar rakh diya. Woh alag baat hai ki meri picture ko bhi dubo diya." (The Kashmir Files came like a huge wave in the country that shook all of us. It has also sabotaged my own film).

Vivek Agnihotri had shared a clipping of Akshay's comments on his Twitter handle and thanked the actor for his appreciation.

Meanwhile, The Kashmir Files will be available for streaming on Zee5 from May 13.