Vivek Agnihotri Opines On Box Office Failure Of Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Shamshera & Laal Singh Chaddha

In the last few months, many star-driven Bollywood films like Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera and more recently, Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha have tanked at the Indian box office.

In a recent interaction with a leading tabloid, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri shared his take on why the recent Bollywood releases have failed to make a mark at the box office citing examples of Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Shamshera and Laal Singh Chaddha.

Talking about Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar, the director said that while the film was about female infanticide, the Bollywood star was dancing with girls at a fashion show and showing his cleavage.

Vivek told ETimes, "I am not against it. Please don't misunderstand me. If it was Dhoom, I would have understood it. But you've made a film on a serious subject. Not even once did anyone from the team speak about the theme of the film."

He said that the same thing happened with Shamshera and Laal Singh Chaddha as well. According to Agnihotri, the stars and the makers of both the films didn't talk about the film's story in any of their promotions. He said that if one was to ask a cine-goer who hasn't watched Laal Singh Chaddha what the film was about, the viewer would not be able to talk about it.

Vivek also pointed out at the last week's release Dobaaraa and said that while the film's director Anurag Kashyap and the leading lady Taapsee Pannu spoke about the human anatomy, among other things and urged people to boycott their film, they never for once spoke about what their film was about.

The director told the tabloid that arrogance has crept into the Hindi Film Industry. Vivek opined that it is this arrogance that they can package anything, make influencers talks good about their film thinking that the movie will work the way it used to pre-COVID, that has led to the downfall of the Bollywood.

He stated that post Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, people are talking about Bollywood and its arrogance and that the latter is precisely what is wrong with the industry.

Vivek Agnihotri's last release was The Kashmir Files which is one of the highest grossing films of this year. Based on the exodus of the Kashmir Pandits in the Valley in the 90s, the film earned a lifetime collection of Rs 252.90 Crore at the Indian box office.