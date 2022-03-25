Vivek Agnihotri Reacts To Aamir, Kangana, Akshay & Other B-Town Stars Lending Support To The Kashmir Files

Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files which depicts the gut-wrenching story of the Kashmiri Pandit community who had to face brutal attrocities during the Kashmir insurgency, has moved many hearts and has smashed several records at the box office.

Post its release and its roaring sucess at the ticket counter, the Anupam Kher-starrer received support from many Bollywood celebrities like Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Yami Gautam and others.

The Kashmir Files Day 14 Box Office Collection: Here's How Anupam Kher's Film Fared At The Ticket Counter

In a recent interaction with ETimes, Vivek reacted to his movie getting lauded by the film fraternity and said, "I'm not here to prove anybody wrong or defeat anyone. We make our films on our own. We are outside of Bollywood. We are just the opposite of Bollywood. We are the alter ego of Bollywood. We are independent filmmakers."

The filmmaker said that he has no problems with who appreciated The Kashmir Files and who doesn't and added, "I had just made a video on how one of the top film influencers and a very powerful person who represents the establishment of Bollywood, tried to sabotage and malign my film using fake news and hate propaganda. She was indulging in hate propaganda against my film. If I'm the creator of the film, it is my moral and ethical duty to defend my film. That's why I made that video."

The Kashmir Files: Anupam Kher's Niece Recalls Shooting The Gruesome Climax; Reveals Bhasha Sumbli Broke Down

Speaking about the film receiving polarising reactions and drawing its share of controversies as well, Agnihotri said that he believes that it's a great service to democracy that one can polarise between the evil and the good.

"Actually, I will not use the word polarise, I would say differentiate and segment people who are pro humanity, people who believe in human values and human rights, and the people who are from the terrorism industry. People who give ideological or intellectual or media support to terrorists. So today on one side, we have a huge number of people who believe in humanity, and the other side has very small numbers. By the end of this week, this film would have been seen by 2 crore-plus people. Out of the 2 crores people who saw this film you won't find a single person who will say this film is a polarising film," Agnihotri told the tabloid.

The filmmaker went on to say that the people who support terrorist groups are the ones criticising The Kashmir Files.

The movie is currently having a successful run in cinema halls.