Vivek Agnihotri Takes A Dig At Ayan Mukerji; Says He Can't Even Pronounce Brahmastra

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri in a new interview, took a jibe at Ayan Mukerji saying that he can't even pronounce the name of his upcoming film. He said that he wishes that the Wake Up Sid director made a wonderful film and added that he is concerned about him like a mother who is concerned about her kids.

In an interview with Kushal Mehra, The Kashmir Files director said, "Brahmastra, do they even know the meaning of that? And then they are talking about Astra Verse, what is even that? Then you put your director, who can't even pronounce Brahmastra. He is a wonderful director. I loved his Wake Up Sid and the second film and I wish he made a wonderful film. I am concerned about him like a mother is concerned about their children. I am very disappointed. So these are the problems."

Further, Vivek also questioned why Karan Johar makes fun of the LGBTQ community in his movies.

"They talk about LGBTQ activism but they themselves make fun of it. Why do Karan's films often make fun of the LGBTQ community? Why? And they talk about activism," the director said in his interview.

Coming back to Brahmastra, the film constructed as a trilogy features Ranbir Kapoor as Shiva and Alia Bhatt as Isha. The first part of the film titled Brahmastra Part One: revolves around Shiva's mysterious connection to the Brahmastra and how he discovers the power of fire within him. The Ayan Mukerji-directorial also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

After years of making, Brahmastra is finally slated to hit the big screens on September 9, 2022.