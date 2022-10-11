Vivek Agnihotri Takes A Sly Dig At Karan Johar After Latter Quits Twitter; 'I Believe A Genuine Person...'

Filmmaker Karan Johar recently left everyone surprised when he announced that he is quitting the social media platform Twitter. Sharing the reason behind the same, the director-producer who often finds himself at the receiving end of trolls, wrote that it's his first step towards making space for positive energies.

As soon as KJo deactivated his Twitter account, some fans hailed his move while there were a few who mocked him. Director Vivek Agnihotri also took an indirect jibe at Karan Johar's move.

Hours after the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director announced his decision to quit Twitter, Vivek Agnihotri took to his Twitter handle and wrote that if someone seeks positive energies, then they need to quit social media completely, and not just Twitter.

His first tweet read, "Quitters never win. Winners never quit." Later, Vivek re-quoted this post and wrote, "I believe a genuine person seeking positive energies would leave Social Media completely. Leaving only Twitter because it doesn't allow hypocrisy or fakeness but staying on Instagram because it gets brands and allows fakeness itself is negative and screwed-up approach to life."

While Karan Johar is often subjected to personal attacks on social media, post actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise, the filmmaker has been facing criticism for allegedly promoting nepotism in the film industry.

In the finale episode of his talk show Koffee With Karan, the filmmaker had opened up on how being in therapy has helped him in dealing with trolls and negativity.

He had said, "I built some kind of thick skin over the years. Honestly, it doesn't bother me the way people think it should bother me when I read stuff that is completely putrid, awful. They come down to even abusing my kids. Those are times when I feel like f***, just leave them out of it. I'm like, you can say whatever you want about me, my sexuality or about all the conspiracy theories they have that are really down and dirty. It really doesn't bother me and it's not like I have not been in therapy and I haven't had issues in the past."

Coming back to Vivek Agnihotri, the filmmaker's last release The Kashmir Files turned out to be one of the highest-grossing movies of this year. Karan Johar on the other hand, is has donned the director's hat after a long gap for his upcoming film, Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.