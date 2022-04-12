Vivek Oberoi On The Ugly Dark Side Of Bollywood: The Rejection Here Is So Personal

Today (April 12, 2022), Ram Gopal Varma's Company, which marked the Bollywood debut of actor Vivek Oberoi, turned 20. In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, when Oberoi was asked how he looks back at his journey in Bollywood, he said that it has been full of ups and downs.

While speaking to Hindustan Times, Vivek said, "I still feel like that same child who first stood on the stage at the age of five at a function in school, and just fell in love with that experience of a live performance."

"My dad was putting all his life's earnings on my debut film, which was unacceptable to me. But I wanted a job on my own merit rather than my last name because my father also didn't find his way with sifarish and struggled for 18-29 months," added the 45-year-old actor.

In the same interview, Vivek also opened up about the dark side of Bollywood and said, "The rejection here is so personal."

He further revealed that he was at the receiving end of many rude and means comments, but it made him a stronger person.

"When people think you are struggler with no connection, they just tell you all kinds of stuff, which is very personal. They said I can't be an actor... but everything which broke me, made me stronger, which set the tone of my 20 years in the industry," shared the Saathiya actor.

While looking back at his journey, he said that he has nothing but gratitude towards his fans. He further recalled that there was a time when he gave several hits, won awards and then sat at home for one and half years, because nobody wanted to work with him.

"I was told I will never get work in the industry again, no matter how you perform to be at the position where I am today. The journey is filled with gratitude... And I still have miles to go before I sleep," concluded Vivek.