Vivek Oberoi Recalls Having Flings After Being Let Down In Love; 'More Girls I Dated, Lonelier I Felt'

Vivek Oberoi made an impressive debut with Ram Gopal Varma's 2002 gangster film Company and went on to star in films like successful films like Saathiya, Masti, Yuva, Shootout At Lokhandwala and Omkara to name a few.

Besides his work, Vivek's personal life had often made its way to the headlines. The actor was reportedly in a relationship with Aishwarya Rai post the latter's infamous breakup with Salman Khan. However, they broke up shortly after he claimed that he was threatened by the superstar.

Recently, in a chat with a news portal, the actor bared his heart out about his past love life and recalled how a few of his relationships left him bitter in life. He said that he started having flings after being let down in love. Further, he admitted that the more girls he dated, the lonelier he felt in life.

Vivek told Pinkvilla, "My experience in love at that point was one where I felt very let down. That made me very cynical and bitter. I just wanted to have flings, I just want to be in a casual story and I went down that path."

He added, "I explored that path and the more the girls I dated the more lonely I felt."

In October 2010, Vivek tied the knot with Priyanka Alva, daughter of Karnataka minister Jeevaraj Alva. Later, while speaking with a news agency, the actor had opened up on how he changed a lot as a person post marriage.

"Priyanka just fills me with positivity, love, peace and calm. In the last two and half years that I have been married, I have changed a lot as a person. For me, I have nobody who I hate, I don't have place for hate in life. I am genuinely a peaceful person now. I don't want anything negative in my life like hate, comparison, competition and jealousy. I think these things are very heavy and take away from you the way of enjoying life. I feel I have more clarity in sense of stability, calm and peace. For me, she is part of my prayers," the actor was quoted as saying.

Vivek and Priyanka are parents to a son and a daughter. Speaking about his Bollywood journey, the actor completed two decades in the industry earlier this month.