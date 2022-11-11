War Erupts Between Uunchai Makers, Distributors And It Has A Pathaan & YRF Connection; Here’s What We Know

Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya, who is known for helming various cult classics including Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, and Hum Saath Saath Hai among others, is all set to entertain fans with his new directorial venture titled Uunchai.

Featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Parineeti Chopra, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Boman Irani, and Sarika in key roles, the film marks Barjatya's comeback after a gap of seven years after the success of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

After a long wait, the adventure drama finally hit the theatres today (November 11). While fans have been looking forward to watching the film, a war reportedly erupted between Uunchai makers and the distributors over ticket pricing just before its release.

Reportedly, Rajshri Productions wanted the theatres to lower ticket prices. However, distributors are not satisfied with the suggestion by the Uunchai makers. Interestingly, the whole controversy also has a YRF and Pathaan connection.

For the unversed, Yash Raj Films is distributing Uunchai, which perhaps intensified the war. Reacting to the whole scenario, trade analyst Amod Mehra told ETimes, "The plexes are telling YRF that would it be okay with them if they bring down the prices of their upcoming film 'Pathaan'."

While some distributors are okay with this request, others are against it. Reacting to it, PVR stated, "We have brought it to down to our lower bracket, but done nothing drastically."

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared his views and said, "It is good that Rajshri Productions has asked to bring down the ticket prices and make 'Uunchai' affordable to more people. This production house follows a certain policy."

According to reports, the first shows of Uunchai are expected to start only after 12 noon, or around 11:30am. Before its release, the production house also clearly told the exhibitors that they are fine with four shows in most of the outlets. Now, it'll be interesting to see how the film will perform at the ticket window.

As of now, the Uunchai makers as well as YRF officials haven't yet reacted to the reports.

Talking about Pathaan, the much-hyped spy thriller marks Bollywood superstar Sha Rukh Khan's big-screen comeback after a gap of four years. Also featuring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, the film is slated to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.