Was Arjun Rampal Skeptical About Working With Kangana Ranaut In Dhaakad?

While Kangana Ranaut is well-known for her acting prowess, she is also famous for being outspoken. In fact, she is one of a few B-town celebrities who will not think twice before calling anyone out, if she feels the need of it. Currently, she is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Dhaakad, which also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in the lead roles.

In his recent tete-a-tete with ETimes, when Arjun was asked if he was skeptical about saying yes to Dhaakad because of Kangana, he said, "No, I was not skeptical. I have known Kangana for a very long time. Kangana and I have got our first National Awards together. She got it for Fashion and I got it for Rock On. After that, she had come to my night club in Delhi and we partied together."

Arjun further said that Kangana has come to his home as well and they have met a number of times on different occasions. Arjun further said that she is a very sweet girl, and he has seen her evolve as an actor.

When asked about his role in Dhaakad, he said, "There comes a time when you want to shift gears. I like gritty, powerful, well-written, extrovert characters. I want the audience to go and see the character and not me. The character in 'Dhaakad' is evil and quite opposite to me in real life."

In the same interview, when Arjun was asked if will ever do political film like Raajneeti, he said that he is not sure about it yet, but if someone offers him a very good script, then it could be an interesting world to explore.

Dhaakad is slated to be released in theatres on May 20, 2022.