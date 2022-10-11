Was Radhika Apte Dating Tusshar Kapoor When They Worked On Shor In The City? Actress Reveals The Truth!

Radhika Apte in her latest interview with a news portal, recalled being linked to her co-star Tusshar Kapoor when they worked together in Raj & DK's Shor In The City in 2011. Dismissing those reports as a pubicity tactic, the Phobia actress revealed that it was people handling that film who spread those rumours about her and Tusshar.

While speaking with Mashable India, Radhika revealed that she had gone to London to study contemporary dance when she was called back for promotions after the track 'Saibo' from the film became a huge hit.

The actress told the portal, "I had gone to London to study contemporary dance. Saibo became a huge hit so they called me back for promotions. Then they only spread some link-up rumours about me and Tusshar. It obviously wasn't true. I didn't know (about the promotion tactic). Initially, I was very entertained, because I got an article that I was apparently in Goa celebrating Valentine's Day with Tusshar Kapoor, and I was studying for my exams in London."

Radhika admitted that she couldn't cash in on that film's success and recalled how she was dropped from a very 'big' film.

"I got a very big film offer. I signed it, it was a very big film and it was a very nice role and it did become a huge hit. But I was supposed to go on a backpacking trip. I was due to be back on Aug 7 and the shoot was supposed to start on Oct 15. So I said I will lose weight even if I put on a little because I want to go and have fun. I came back and I had put on 3-4 kilos, and I would have lost it. The director told me that I was too fat, too big, and they kicked me out of the film," the Vikram Vedha star was quoted as saying.

The rumours about Radhika and Tusshar being romantically inclined, strengthened when Tusshar's producer-sister Ekta Kapoor made some controversial comments about Radhika during her and Tusshar Kapoor's appearance on Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan. She had joked about her brother's bad taste in women while calling Radhika 'horsey' beautiful. Ekta had also said that she hopes their chemistry is restricted only to the screen.

Later, Radhika had reacted to Ekta's comments when she graced Neha Dhupia's chat show and said that she was clueless about why those comments were made on her. She had also added that the producer was sweet to her when they met later.