Was Vicky Kaushal Panic-Struck During His Wedding With Katrina Kaif? His Stylist Reveals His Reactions

On December 9, 2021, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif exchanged garlands and announced their marriage to the world. Dressed in a cream and golden coloured sherwani, a matching turban and a green neck-piece, Vicky looked every bit royal and complemented Katrina so well that their pictures took social media by storm. For whole month, Katrina and Vicky's wedding pictures trended on social media.

While Vicky looked ecstatic in every wedding picture, do you want to know what he told his stylist during his wedding? Well, unlike other grooms, Vicky was anything but stressed. He was clear in his head that he wants to enjoy each and every moment of the most special day of his life- his wedding day.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Amandeep Kaur opened up about styling Vicky on his wedding and said, "I have to give him a lot of credit that he was not one of those crazy grooms who are panic-struck all the time. Even during the wedding, Katrina asked me 'So how was it to style Vicky? Did he have those moments?'."

She further revealed, "You know how bride and groom need to know about each other that what was it like, were they getting jitters? And I said, 'He was the chillest groom of all time. His aim was 'I want to party, I want to have a good time'."

She also said that she couldn't have asked for a better and a calmer groom in life to style.

She went on to add, "I remember with Vicky we were on his wedding day, I was there, his brother, best friend and safa (turban) tying people were also there...He was truly happy, I hope he remains this happy. He was just so excited. I was just surprised at how beautifully, gracefully, he went through the entire event."