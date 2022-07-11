Watch: IIFA Rocks 2022 On Dailyhunt App On July 11

One of Indian cinema's most popular awards, the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards held its 22nd edition at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi from June 3 to June 4, 2022. The grand event marked its return to the UAE after 16 years.

The IIFA 2022 Awards and the IIFA Rocks saw the presence of many big names from Bollywood under one roof. The event showcased the best of Hindi film industry, with mesmerising acts by leading stars along with enthralling performances by the biggest musicians of India.

Celebrities like Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Nora Fatehi, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Vicky Kaushal, Farah Khan and Ananya Panday graced the popular awards show and made the event memorable.

From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan's epic reaction when Abhishek Bachchan made everyone go 'machaale' with his dhamakedar performance on stage to Sara Ali Khan's 'chakachak' dance moves, the audience was in for a treat! Bollywood stars like Shahid Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff and Divya Khosla Kumar also left everyone asking for more with their roaring performances.

If you have missed the telecast of the IIFA Rocks 2022 on television, fret not! You can catch up on all the fun and glamour on India's leading news app Dailyhunt. The IIFA Rocks 2022 will be telecast on Dailyhunt on July 11.

VIDEO: Watch the IIFA 2022 Awards Now On Dailyhunt

Stay tuned on the Dailyhunt app to watch such smashing events anytime, anywhere.