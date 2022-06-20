Watch: The 2022 IIFA Weekend With Stars On The Dailyhunt App

Bollywood's most popular awards show, the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards held its 22nd edition in the form of the IIFA Weekend with Stars on June 3 and 4, 2022, at the Etihad Arena in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The grand event returned to the UAE after 16 years.

The IIFA Awards 2022 saw the participation of some of the biggest names in Indian cinema, like Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ranveer Singh, Nora Fatehi, Tiger Shroff, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Boney Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Pankaj Tripathi, Shahid Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, Urvashi Rautela, Sara Ali Khan, Genelia with Riteish Deshmukh, Farah Khan, Honey Singh and Divya Khosla Kumar, among others.

If you have missed the IIFA 2022 on television, watch the flashback of the awards show now on the Dailyhunt app! Yes, the IIFA Weekend with Stars is now available on India's leading news app Dailyhunt.

You will also be able to watch the fun moments of IIFA, with the hosts spending time with the movie stars on activities at the Yas Island.

Click Here to Watch The Flashback of IIFA Awards 2022 on Dailyhunt

Josh, Dailyhunt's popular short video app, had run a campaign called #RealHai challenge in collaboration with IIFA. It celebrated real talent from different genres like dance, fashion, fitness, food, comedy and entertainment. This challenge was all about celebrating your 'desi' roots and choosing 'real' over 'manufactured' moments.

There were exciting prizes for the winner of the challenge and the biggest among them all were the lucky ones who got the chance to meet their favourite stars at IIFA 2022 in Abu Dhabi! There were many other prizes, including a ticket to the IPL Finale 2022.

The IIFA campaign by Dailyhunt was highly successful and gave users an opportunity to flaunt their creative skills on the best platform for budding talents.

Don't forget to watch the IIFA Weekend with Stars on Dailyhunt!