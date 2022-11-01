Watch Vicky Kaushal Direct Wifey Katrina Kaif To Strike Harley Quinn Pose For Halloween Party

Katrina Kaif shared inside glimpses from her recent Phone Bhoot promotions in which her husband Vicky Kaushal turned director for her. The actress was accompanied by her film's co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, while the event had a Halloween twist to it. Katrina shared a video clip on her Instagram page where she can be seen dressed as the DC Comics character Harley Quinn which was portrayed by Hollywood actress Margot Robbie.

All the stars who attended the Halloween themed party on Monday (October 31) were donned in different characters to celebrate the festival. Katrina who absolutely nailed the look, captioned her post, "Jab husband director ban gaye (When husband became the director)". In the behind-the-scenes clip, Vicky is seen directing Katrina on how to pose like Harley for the photoshoot. The actor used No Pulse music in the background for the post. Have a look at the video

Fans immediately rushed to the comment section, and many hailed the couple as the cutest. Reacting to the video, one Instagram user said, "You guys are so cute," while another person wrote, "Looking stunning." One user said, "Vicky's the cutest," "Love this, so pretty," read another comment.

Prior to the BTS post, Katrina shared some photographs of herself in her Harley Quinn avatar, where she spotted blonde ponytails with a blend of blue and pink eyeshadow and paired her striped shorts with a pink top. Her transparent jacket with frills had different colours on the sleeves, adding a spooky feel. Check her post here

Her look received a thumbs-up from many, including Anushka Sharma and Sharvari Wagh. However, the cutest comment was from none other than her husband, Vicky Kaushal, who wrote, "Khatam. Tata. Bye bye" followed by red hearts. The actor also shared her photo on his Instagram Story and wrote, "Hallo-win."

On Monday (October 31), the team behind Phone Bhoot held a special screening for industry people. Vicky Kaushal, who attended the screening, reviewed the film and took to Instagram Story. The actor wrote, "Full front foot pe aake masti aur pagalpan hai yeh film! (This film is filled with fun and madness) Go laugh your heads off in theaters near you." The film, directed by Gurmmeet Singh, is set for release on November 4.

Besides, Phone Bhoot Katrina is sharing the screen again with Salman Khan in the action thriller film Tiger 3. She also has Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi and Frahan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.