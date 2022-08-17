“We’re All In This Together” Is How Sairaj Matkar Holds His Team Together

"Success is best when it's shared" is Sairaj Matkar's motto. As a 19-year-old CEO, running a company can be challenging and is bound to get overwhelming, something Sairaj Matkar has experienced firsthand. In the initial stages of running a company, Sairaj, the sole visionary of Acexmedia, would carry its burden on his shoulders until he realized this needed to be shared with others.

As every human, Sairaj had his own set of strengths and weaknesses and soon discerned how fruitful the outcome could be if specific tasks were delegated to others. This motivated him to hire those whose ideas and mindset resonated with his, which was fortunate for the company. Having been brought up in a joint family, Sairaj was well versed with a group's dynamics and knew that if he put together a team, his fortunes would only grow! Sairaj's secret to building a team lies in abolishing the hierarchy system and treating each employee as an equal. As the CEO, he believes in equality and has set rules that apply to everyone, including himself. Thus, he has permitted his employees to call him out if he is found to be slacking. This kind of respect and humility boosted his colleague's morale and doubled the profits earned by Acexmedia.

Sairaj chooses to go beyond his benefit and cater to the needs of his employees. By creating a fun and family-like environment, Sairaj hopes to enhance the productivity of his employees while ensuring no one feels burnt out. One fun way to achieve this was the "pizza penalty" he started, where any employee who comes late to the office has to give a pizza party to others! "Group effort surpasses individual effort" is no longer a hypothesis in testing. Sairaj now knows that team effort can keep him and the company away from dangerous waters.

As a CEO, he sometimes surprises his employees with random gifts or tokens of appreciation that make them gleam with smiles. Running a company for Sairaj is thus not only about making strategies and crunching numbers but also about establishing a work culture that is healthy and productive. By recognizing everyone's contribution and providing them with the due credit, Sairaj keeps the wheels of Acexmedia running. Along this journey, he realized that more incredible things are achieved when one moves beyond oneself. He has ensured that he is approachable and can be sought for advice anytime. "My door is always open for you" is the kind of comfort and equation, Sairaj has built at the workplace.