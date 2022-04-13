What Is Mahima Makwana Up To After Salman Khan-Starrer Antim: The Final Truth?

One might expect that after making a Bollywood debut with Salman Khan-starrer Antim: The Final Truth, actress Mahima Makwana will be laden down with work, but that's surely not the case with her. In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, Mahima opened up about the uncertainty of industry and said that she's yet to sign her second project after Antim.

While speaking to Hindustan Times, Mahima said, "I don't know why people don't talk about the uncertainty of the industry enough? It is part of our everyday life. Right now, people have been asking me, 'What I am upto after Antim'. And I have been auditioning and have been approached for certain things."

She further said, "But there is a lot of uncertainty and there's also fear that every actor and creative person faces and that is going out of sight and going out of mind."

She further said that she has immense respect for people who keep running the kitchen in their houses.

Mahima went on to add that her struggles are worth it, because at the end of the day, she wants to do it because she is passionate, and she has dreamt of seeing herself on the big screen.

She also asserted that after working in the film industry, she has changed as a person. She feels she would have been a different person if she was not a part of the industry. Being in the industry has made her alert, ambitious, passionate as well as hard working.

"The one thing that has been a constant is to not let my roots go," concluded Makwana.

Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, Antim: The Final Truth released in theatres on November 26, 2021. The film also starred Aayush Sharma in the lead role.