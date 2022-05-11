What Is Ranveer Singh's Stand On North Vs South Debate?

In the last few months, many celebrities opened up about the ongoing debate on south vs north cinema. It all started when films like Pushpa: The Rise, RRR, and KGF 2 set the box office on fire and netizens started slamming Bollywood filmmakers for not putting enough effort to make their films unique and a blockbuster. Many netizens complained on Twitter that Bollywood makers focus more on film promotions than the films' scripts.

Amid all the hullabaloo, Ranveer told India Today that he feels like a story should be potent enough that it transcends the boundaries of language.

He further said, "If you look at Parasite, it won all these Oscars at the highest level. And it was a subtitled film. It was made by a Korean director, and at the time it was made, it was considered to be the best film. Content just travels now, there are no boundaries. Though I haven't been a follower of the show, I understand Narcos is extremely popular. Money Heist as well. In the Korean language, in the Spanish language, people all over the world are consuming content."

He further said that when one has a potent story, rendered in a spectacular way, it will transcend boundaries. He said that he has seen Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa and he absolutely loved the film.

He further said, "I have seen KGF part 1, I haven't seen part 2 yet, I'm dying to see it. I loved KGF part 1, I'm a big fan of the work these guys are doing... Allu Arjun, Rocking Star Yash. I had the privilege of seeing RRR in the theatre, it blew my brains. These are amazing movies, and I'm so happy they're doing so well, and have found audiences all over the world."

He concluded by saying that he finds the technical aspects of those films very solid and impressive.