When Alia Bhatt Revealed She Wants Two Boys; Old Interview Goes Viral Post Pregnancy Announcement

Earlier this month, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announced that they two are expected their first child together. Fans and celebs have been sharing congratulatory messages for the new parents-to-be. Now, amid the celebration, fans have been sharing a clip of Alia's old interview where she revealed she wanted two kids.

Alia Bhatt's Pregnancy: A Reddit User Was Banned For Posting The News 2 Months Ago!

Back in 2019, Alia Bhatt created a 'How well do you know your best friend' video with her best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor for her YouTube channel. In the video the BFFs talked about their personal lives and their professional lives by picking chits from a bowl of questions.

One of the questions Alia picked was 'How many kids do I (Alia) want?'. Both wrote the answers down and revealed it to the camera. Alia wrote the number 2 but Akansha was more specific and wrote '2 boys'. To which Alia also happily agreed and said, "Yes, two boys."

Farah Khan Says 'Rishi Kapoor Is Coming Back' After Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Announce Their Pregnancy

After Alia announced her pregnancy, Akansha reacted to the news by saying she wants the baby's cheeks to be cute like Alia's. She told India Today, "I was too young when Alia was a baby, so I couldn't pull her cheeks then. But, I wish her baby has her cheeks so that I can pull them all day."

For the unversed, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor made her Bollywood debut in 2020 with Guilty headlined by Kiara Advani and produced by Karan Johar. On the other hand, Ranbir is busy promoting his upcoming actioner Shamshera slated to release on July 22, and Alia has been filming for her Hollywood debut project Heart of Stone in London with Gal Gadot.