Throwback: When Deepika Padukone Said No To Cameos But Broke Her Stance For Hubby Ranveer Singh's Cirkus!

The international Indian actress and star Deepika Padukone, who is currently busy filming for Pathaan, will be making a cameo appearance in her husband Ranveer Singh's new film Cirkus. Recently, the film's trailer was released, in which Deepika became a talking point as she was seen for a short duration flaunting a colourful dress and dropping some high energy dance moves. What is interesting here is that she once made a public statement declaring that she was not interested in doing cameos.

During the promotional event of the film Finding Fanny (2014), when asked whether she will be doing a cameo appearance in boyfriend Ranveer Singh's Dil Dhadakne Do, Deepika replied, "I don't do cameos."

However, we did see Deepika appear in Ayan Mukherjee's Brahmastra Part 1, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in an uncredited role. It seems like the tables have turned as the actress has actually done a cameo for her husband's film.

In the trailer for Cirkus, Deepika Padukone made an elegant entry in a pink dress that was matched with gold jewelry. The sequence won our hearts with its catchy beat and choreography as Deepika danced with Ranveer.

While at the promotional event for Cirkus trailer launch, Ranveer Singh was at loss of words to express his emotions over wife Deepika's appearance in his film. All he could say was that the song and his wife are 'jabardast' and 'high voltage.'

On the work front, Deepika Padukone has a number of films lined up in her kitty. She is currently shooting with Shah Rukh Khan for Pathaan and Prabhas for Project K prarallelly. According to reports, Deepika will also appear in Jawan and Fighter.

As for Ranveer Singh, his film Cirkus is set to release in theatres on December 23. Apart from Ranveer, the cast of the film also consists of Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Varun Sharma in main roles. He will also appear in Karan Johar's much-hyped rom-com Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt.