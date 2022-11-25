When Kriti Sanon SLAPPED Sushant Singh Rajput On Sets & Left Him Sulking

Raabta Marked Kriti-Sushant’s First Project

Marking Dinesh Vijan's directorial debut, Raabta was a romantic action thriller film with a dose of comedy and marked Kriti and Sushant's first project together. The movie also featured Jim Sarbh as the lead antagonist and was based on the concept of reincarnated star-crossed lovers.

Why Did Kriti Slap Sushant?

To note, Kriti and Sushant were paired opposite each other in the movie and a scene required her to slap the Kai Po Che star. However, reports suggested that he refused to shoot the scene straightaway. "During the Raabta shoot, there was a scene where Kriti had to slap Sushant after an argument with him, but the actor didn't want to get slapped by her onscreen, so he refused point-blank at first," a source was quoted saying in a report published in Pinkvilla.

Sushant Singh Rajput Sulked After Kriti Sanon Slapped Him

Although he did try to convince the makers to avoid the scene, but in vain. "They patiently heard him out, but felt that the slap was important to convey Kriti's anger and they shot it accordingly. Of course, it upset Sushant, so he sulked in a corner," the source added.

Kriti Sanon & Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dating Rumours Were Rife

Meanwhile, there were reports that Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput had found love in each other. The rumoured couple was often seen hanging out together back then and Sushant even shared a great bond with Kriti's sister Nupur. Well, they did make a cute pair, isn't it? However, the duo never accepted their relationship in public.

After Bhediya, Kriti Has Interesting Projects In Kitty

Talking about the work front, Kriti was recently seen in Varun Dhawan starrer horror comedy Bhediya which had hit the theatres today. Apart from this, she will be next seen in Om Raut's much talked about Adipurush with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan, Rohit Dhawan's Shehzada opposite Kartik Aaryan and Tiger Shroff starrer Ganapath Part 1.