When Rishi Kapoor Reprimanded Farhan Akhtar For Doing Less Films!

On March 31, 2022, late actor Rishi Kapoor's last film Sharmaji Namkeen will release on Amazon Prime Video and all his well-wishers are equally excited and emotional to watch the veteran actor in his last film. During the promotions of the film, Farhan Akhtar who is one of the producers of the film, recalled his fondest memories about his Chintu uncle and revealed how the latter had reprimanded him for doing less films.

Farhan told Bollywood Bubble, "I have got so many memories of him, from the time I was a kid. And then, of course, we worked together on Luck By Chance. And apart from that, I would love bumping into him, whenever I went out."

Farhan said that Rishi Kapoor was just filled with life and stories. He would make anybody laugh and was very insightful, as well.

Reminiscing about one of his conversations with him, Farhan said that once he was returning from Delhi to Mumbai and he and Kapoor happened to be sitting next to each other. Seeing Farhan sitting next to him, he instantly asked about his upcoming projects.

Farhan shared, "So, he's (Rishi Kapoor) is sitting next to me and saying, 'Toh ab tu kya kar raha hai (What are you doing now?)'. 'Shuru kab hone wali hai (When is it going to start)', he (Rishi Kapoor) said. So, I said, 'Agle saal (next year)'."

Farhan further revealed how Rishi Kapoor reacted and said, "'Agle saal, have you gone mad? You know you guys of this generation. You'll are doing one film in two years, one film in three years. The time will go by, you'll be old by then. Jab tak buddhe ho jaoge, teen film ke honge tum (You'll be three movies old, when you'll be old)'."

Farhan concluded by saying that he misses his company.