'Deepika Busy Hai' When Sania Mirza Chose BFF Parineeti For Her Biopic But Actress Was Unhappy With Her Reason

Parineeti Chopra, who entered Bollywood with Maneesh Sharma's 2011 release Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, has come a long way in her career.

Besides her performances and films, the actress is also known for being a great friend. Not just Bollywood celebrities like Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, Parineeti also shares a great bond with ace Tennis player Sania Mirza.

Interestingly, years ago, the BFFs also appeared together on a chat show named Yaaron Ki Baraat hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Sajid Khan. As the show focused on the strong bond of friendship, fans finally got to know how Parineeti and Sania became friends.

Talking about the same, Sania revealed that everything started when she took Parineeti's name for her biopic. However, the Hasee Toh Phasee star wasn't happy with the Tennis star's reasoning for choosing her.

Revealing their story, Sania said, "I was asked if a biopic is made on me, who should play my role. I took Pari's name and I had taken a couple of more names. I said Deepika (Padukone) and her actually. So, I jokingly stated that Deepika is busy because everyone wants her (to do a biopic). It was just a joke and I think this started (the friendship)."

When Sajid jokingly asked if she was trying to say that Parineeti was free? The Ishaqzaade star intervened and replied on Sania's behalf, "Parineeti ke paas koi kaam nahin hai. Usi ke paas dates hai. Usko bulaao. (Parineeti doesn't have work. She has dates, let's call her)"

Sajid then asked the actress if she will play Sania Mirza, then who will play Parineeti in the biopic? For a moment, both the BFFs were stumped. However, Pari jokingly answered 'Deepika Padukone' and left everyone in splits.

Watch the video below:

While Sania Mirza's biopic hasn't yet been made, Parineeti went on to play the lead role in the film based on Badminton player Saina Nehwal. Titled Saina, the biopic was helmed by Amol Gupta and got released last year. Sadly, it failed to do well at the box office.

Back in 2020, Sania stated that Parineeti can't do her biopic now as she signed Saina. Talking about her replacement, the sports star took the names of Deepika, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, and Sara Ali Khan.

While Parineeti is currently busy with several interesting projects in her kitty, Sania Mirza is in the news for a shocking reason. According to the ongoing buzz, everything isn't going well between the ace Tennis player and her cricketer-husband Shoaib Malik. Reportedly, they are going their separate ways and might opt for divorce. However, both of them haven't yet reacted to the ongoing speculations and we hope that everything's fine between them.