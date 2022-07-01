When Sushmita Sen Snapped Mahesh Bhatt's Hand And Retorted, 'You Do Not Talk To Me Like That'

Sushmita Sen is one fearless person. Even though she has done lesser projects compared to her contemporaries, people just love her achievements. She recently appeared on Twinkle Khanna's YouTube channel for an interaction and recalled how she had snapped Mahesh Bhatt's hand, when he humiliated her in front of media.

She said, "He is a fabulous director, I will give him that because he broke an ambition in front of 40 media people and 20 production guys, publicly attacking me. I started crying, 'I told you I can't act, why you called me for this, I don't know how to act.' He's like, 'kya leke aaye ho (what have you brought to me), playing Miss Universe like this on camera. She can't act to save her life.'"

She further added, "I got very angry and started walking off the set. He tried to hold my hand and I just snapped it and told him, 'No, you don't talk to me like that.' I was walking away and he grabbed it again and said, 'That's anger! Go back and give it.' And I did."

Sushmita was talking about her 1996 film Dastak, wherein she plays the role of a Miss Universe who became the victim of a stalking.

In the same interview, Sushmita opened up about 'mistakes' in her life and averred that she never 'bullsh*t' about them.

"If you lose yourself you are nothing that's been my standard belief in life. Be it plastic surgery, men in my life, relationships, married men- whatever you think is a bad thing, it exists," said Sen.

With respect to work, Sushmita was last seen in the second season of Hotstar series Aarya.