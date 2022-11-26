When Vikram Gokhale Said His Acting Career 'Would Not Have Been Meaningful' Without Theatre

Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale passed away on Saturday (November 26) afternoon at the age of 77. The actor was admitted to a private hospital in Pune on November 5 after suffering severe health complications and was put on life support. Gokhale, who is a national award winner, has acted in numerous Hindi and Marathi films and has been an active part of theatre and television as well.

The legendary actor who began his acting career with Marathi theatre in the 1960s went on to achieve success as a well-known name in the film industry. His contribution to Indian cinema is remarkable, and he is counted among the most loved and versatile performers in the film industry.

The actor, besides working in films and theaters, was never hesitant to give his best on the small screen. He has appeared in tv shows like Ghar Aaja Pardeep, Alpviraam, Jaana Na Dil Se Door, Sanjeevni, and Indrashanush.

Vikram Gokhlae's theatrical and cinematic inclination and brilliance can be traced back to his great-grandmother Durgabai Deodhar, who was India's first female actor to appear on the big screen, while his grandmother Kamlabai Gokhale and father Chandrakant Gokhale are celebrated artists in Marathi cinema.

In one of his not-so-old interviews with ETimes, Vikram Gokhale expressed his thoughts about being a theatre actor and how stage performances elevated his acting career. "I grew up around the magic of theatre and cinema and without Marathi theatre, my journey as an actor would not have been as meaningful. My play 'Sach Kahoon Toh' is contemporary in its tenor and revisits the classic traditions of a suspense thriller. For me, personally, it was also very exciting to explore the teleplay format and work with young and promising actors," he had said. For the uninitiated, Vikram Gokhale's first Marathi play was Katha.

Earlier this week, several media reports claimed the actor had died, which was denied by his daughter. Gokhale's mortal remains will be kept at Bal Gandharva Sabagruha for family and friends to pay their last tribute, and his late rites will be performed at 6 p.m. today at Vaikunth Crematorium in Pune.