Who Is Aleksandar Alex? All You Need To Know About Disha Patani's Rumoured Boyfriend

Aleksandar Alex has been hogging all the limelight ever since rumours about him dating Disha Patani surfaced on the internet. While the two celebs never confirmed the rumours, gossip mills always linked the duo. Disha Patani, who was earlier rumoured to be in a relationship with Tiger Shroff, has remained tight-lipped about her personal life.

Although the Ek Villain Returns actress has refrained from opening up on the conjecture about her love life, her rumoured beau Aleksandar Alex has finally reacted to the rumours.

WHO IS ALEKSANDAR ALEX?

Aleksandar, who hails from Serbia, shares a close association with Disha Patani. The duo has been often spotted together in the last one month. From going on lunch dates to getting snapped by the paparazzi together, they have made headlines.

Disha Patani and Aleksandar met each other while working under the same agency. Guess what? They reportedly bonded over fitness and soon became good friends. Aleksandar, while interacting with a leading daily, revealed that he shared a flat with the Baaghi 2 actress and others in 2015.

IS DISHA PATANI DATING ALEKSANDAR? LATTER REACTS

The model finally broke his silence over the speculations about their personal life. He squashed the rumours about their relationship, stating that he and Disha are good friends.

Aleksandar revealed Disha Patani's reaction to the dating rumours and said that the two 'just laugh off the stories'. He told Bombay Times that Disha like a family member to her and the duo has supported each other whenever they felt low.

He expressed his displeasure over people guessing about their relationship and said that only they know the 'truth'. He asked the gossip mongers to let others live their lives peacefully while speaking with the daily.

ALEKSANDER ON TIGER, DISHA BREAK-UP

When asked to comment on Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's rumoured breakup, he said that he is no one to comment about it. He added that he shares a close bond with both the tinsel town celebs and they hang out with each other.

Speculations about Tiger and Disha's break-up set several tongues wagging as the duo was said to be a relationship since a long time. Tiger confirmed that he is single while appearing on Koffee With Karan 7 along with Ganpath co-star Kriti Sanon.

DISHA PATANI UPCOMING FILMS

On the work front, the Bharat actress was last seen in Ek Villain Returns. The thriller co-starring John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor failed to perform as per expectations at the box office.

Disha Patani has several exciting projects in her kitty including Yodha, Project K and a yet-to-be titled film with Sivakumar Jayakumar. She will share screen space with Baahubali star Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in Project K, which is being directed by Nag Ashwin.

The MS Dhoni: The Untold Story star will be seen alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna in Karan Johar's Yodha. The action thriller is slated to hit the silver screens in July 2023. Details about Disha Patani's character have been kept under wraps.

Watch this space for more updates.